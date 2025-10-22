As part of its commitment to advancing national drug security, Mubadala Bio has introduced eight new essential medicines in the UAE through its subsidiaries. This milestone reflects the company’s mission to deliver better health outcomes for patients in the UAE and the wider region.

The announcement reflects Mubadala Bio’s rapid progress in advancing the UAE’s ambition to become a regional hub for life sciences, strengthening drug security, improving access to essential medicines, and supporting the growth of a sustainable, knowledge-based economy. The newly launched medicines include high-demand therapies used in hospitals, clinics, and by patients across the country:

• Rivaroxaban – an anticoagulant used to prevent blood clots in the brain and other blood vessels in the body

• Linezolid – an essential antibiotic for treating drug-resistant bacterial infections

• Sugammadex – used for anesthesia recovery following surgery

• Fluconazole – an antifungal for serious fungal infections

• Pantoprazole – injectable form of the product used to reduce stomach acid

• Ondansetron – injectable form of the product used to prevent nausea and vomiting mainly from cancer treatment

• Bupivacaine – a long-acting local anesthetic for pain control

• Sodium Chloride Inhalation Solution – used to clear airways and to clear mucus in the lungs

Now locally produced at Mubadala Bio’s UAE facilities- Gulf Inject, Wellpharma, and Bioventure Healthcare- these medications address the growing demand for essential therapies while strengthening the nation’s ability to ensure reliable, uninterrupted access to critical medical supply.

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform and Chairman of Mubadala Bio, said, "As a national champion, Mubadala Bio was launched to strengthen the UAE’s life sciences sector and to enable local production of essential medications. With the launch of these products, Mubadala Bio is delivering on this commitment, and is ensuring a continuous and reliable supply of key medical therapies locally."

Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Essam Mohamed, CEO of Mubadala Bio, said, “We are pleased to introduce new locally produced medications that support healthcare providers and patients across the UAE. These steps reflect our long-term commitment to strengthening the country’s life sciences sector and expanding capabilities in local manufacturing.”

Hamad Husein Almarzooqi, Deputy CEO of Mubadala Bio, added, “With these launches, we’re proving that Mubadala Bio is not only meeting today’s needs but is also shaping the future of the life sciences industry in the UAE and the region. Mubadala Bio is dedicated to delivering transformative health outcomes and is committed to becoming a global leader in our sector.”

Mubadala Bio owns and operates 10 pharmaceutical assets across Asia, Africa, and Europe — including six in the UAE — with the capacity to manufacture different dosage forms including tablets, capsules, small and large volume IV injectables as well as eye and ear drops. The company manufactures and distributes over 10,000 products to more than 100 countries.