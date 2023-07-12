The round was led by Knuru Capital, Hambro Perks Oryx Fund, e& capital, S3 Ventures, Pinnacle Capital, and Khwarizmi Ventures. Meanwhile, KCP Capital acted as the financial advisor to the company.

Alma Health, which currently operates in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, plans to use the proceeds of the funding to accelerate its growth in the Kingdom and enter new markets.

Established in 2021 by Tariq Seksek and Khaldoon Bushnaq, Alma Health provides direct-to-patient healthcare services to people with chronic conditions.

Seksek commented: “Alma Health is truly blessed to have touched and improved the lives of many people living with chronic conditions in the MENA region.”

"We need to continue to innovate on our end-to-end health-tech solution with the patients at the heart of the experience,” he added.

