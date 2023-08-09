The UAE government has approved a number of federal decrees and amendments of certain provisions on the regulations of healthcare professions, healthcare providers and veterinary medicine.

This comes as part of regulating the practice of non-doctors and pharmacists for a number of healthcare professions, including nursing, laboratories, medical physics, functional therapy, physiotherapy, aesthetics, anesthesia, audiology, and radiology, reported Wam.

The amendments aim to aggravate penalties for healthcare workers who practice the profession without obtaining a license and those who do not meet the requirements.

Also, the law and the updates on the provisions set out a number of medical ethics and professional conducts for healthcare professionals practising in the UAE, in addition to updating the disciplinary sanctions according to the violations committed with the continuity of the operation of private health facilities.

The amendments included establishing a national medical register for licensed healthcare professionals in the country.

As per the law, no one is allowed to practise a health profession unless they are authorised by the health authority in accordance with the provisions of this federal decree and its regulations and related decisions.

Obtaining a license requires a bachelor’s degree or a health profession qualification recognised in the country. Health professional must be of a good conduct, and should be medically fit to perform their duties.

The law also requires healthcare professionals to perform their duties with the precision and trust required by the profession, pursuant to the generally accepted scientific and technical standards, and in line with the dignity and honour of the profession.

The government also approved the establishment of a national medical register for healthcare professionals at the Ministry of Health and Prevention. Health Authorities should create their own registers linked to the national register, it stated.

The law also prohibits the submission of false documents or incorrect data to the health authority or employer, in addition to prohibiting the disclosure of the patient's secrets.

Whoever practices the profession without holding a licence and without meeting the conditions that allow him to obtain the licence, or whoever submits incorrect documents or data or resorts to unlawful means that result in their wrongful licensing, will be punished by imprisonment and by a fine of not less than AED50,000 ($13,610) and not exceeding AED100,000 ($27,221) or by either penalty.

In addition, the Health Authority may close the Health Facility by administrative decision if the violator operates it individually.

As per the law, should be punished by a fine of not less than AED10,000 and not exceeding AED100,000 any person who practices the profession without holding a licence but who meets the conditions that allow him to obtain the license, it stated.

In any case, the Health Authority may close the health facility by administrative decision if the violator operates it individually, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).