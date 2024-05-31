Riyadh – The Saudi Ministry of Health awarded a SAR 51.07 million project contract to Scientific & Medical Equipment House Company, according to a bourse filing.

The deal covers the medical maintenance of Prince Mohammed bin Abdul-Aziz Hospital in Riyadh for a period of five years.

Awarding and signing dates for the agreement were 7 February and 29 May 2024, respectively.

Scientific & Medical Equipment expected that the financial impact of the project will commence during the third quarter (Q3) of 2024.

In 2023, the company’s consolidated net profits hiked by 142.31% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 37.80 million in 2023 from SAR 15.60 million.

