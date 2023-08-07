RIYADH — The Saudi Health Council (SHC) has launched the second edition of the guide to train companions of patients who receive health care at home.

The guide is a reference for home health care providers, as it aims to increase awareness of this service and the mechanism of providing them.

It provides a lot of information and guidance that help in dealing with patients at home, in addition to providing their companions with the necessary skills that ensure a healthy home service with high quality and security for the patient.

The guide contains the basics of home health care, and a scientific description on some of the most common diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic arthritis.

Moreover, it speaks about some of the topics that are important for the patients' companions and their psychological support. The guidelines are easy to apply and answer the common issues faced by trainers of patients' companions at home.

The home health care service requires the presence of a trained companion for the patients to deal with their health condition, as well as for implementing the treatment plan decided by the treating team.

The SHC initiative aims at improving the services provided for patients who are benefiting from the health care services at home.

The patient's companion will be qualified to provide the medical services for the patient at home, as they will be trained with the necessary practical and health skills to improve the health care for the patient. In addition, they will be trained with the methods of dealing with cases of cardiac and respiratory arrest.

SHC's guide targets all the providers of home health care services such as the health and specialist practitioners in home health care, as well as the companions of patients.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).