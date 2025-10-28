RIYADH — Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel announced the launch of a series of new initiatives while inaugurating the eighth Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh on Monday.

These include the localization of vaccine manufacturing in partnership with leading global companies, and the introduction of the smart health coach, developed in collaboration with Google.

“The smart health coach, an unprecedented step, brings technology closer than ever to the health of every individual, and will soon be available on the Sehhaty,” he said.

The minister also revealed the launch of the AI Physician experience for accurate disease diagnosis. “Saudi Arabia is witnessing an unprecedented health transformation thanks to the support of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, and the follow-up of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman,” he said.

The exhibition, sponsored by the Ministry of Health, is being held under the theme "Invest in Health" at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center.

The minister revealed that the forum will witness the signing of agreements and investments worth more than SR124 billion.

He unveiled the intention of the Saudi Pharmaceutical Investment Company (Lifera) to localize the production of several vaccines in cooperation with leading international companies.

Al-Jalajel highlighted that the world is facing escalating health challenges, including the rise of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare costs, and a shortage of qualified personnel.

He emphasized that the Kingdom’s health transformation has achieved significant progress, marked by a 40 percent reduction in deaths from chronic diseases, a more than 60 percent decrease in traffic accident fatalities, and an increase in life expectancy from 74 in 2016 to 79 years in 2025.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).