SHENZHEN — Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel marked a significant milestone in Saudi-Chinese health cooperation during his visit to Shenzhen, China, with the signing of key memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with leading Chinese companies BGI Group and Huawei.



Two MoUs were signed between the Saudi National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO) and Chinese healthcare giant BGI Group to bolster collaboration in the health sector and advance the Kingdom’s healthcare capabilities.



The first MoU focuses on leveraging BGI Group’s expertise to support Saudi Arabia’s healthcare system. It outlines plans to localize population health assurance services and enhance preventive healthcare applications, while also exploring direct partnerships in the health supply chain.



The second MoU emphasizes the development of integrated logistics services for biological samples. This initiative seeks to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and improve the efficiency of biological data handling in the Kingdom.



The minister emphasized that the agreements align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for digital health and innovation. He noted that the collaboration with BGI reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering partnerships that address global health challenges and enhance healthcare services for citizens.



Al-Jalajel also visited Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen, where he met with the company's officials and was briefed on its advanced technologies. The visit was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Saudi-Chinese cooperation and promote investment in the health sector, aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



During the visit, Al-Jalajel witnessed the signing of two memoranda of understanding, one between Saudi Health Holding Company and Huawei and another between the Saudi National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO) and Huawei. Both aimed at leveraging technology to drive innovation in the health sector.



Al-Jalajel emphasized that this endeavor reflects the Ministry of Health's commitment to strengthening partnerships with the private sector and leveraging technology to enhance the quality of healthcare services. This will contribute to boosting the Saudi health sector's competitiveness and aligning it with global advancements.



He also highlighted the importance of collaboration between Saudi Arabia and China in innovation and technology, as this partnership is pivotal for advancing sustainable development and achieving shared goals.

