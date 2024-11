Saudi Arabia's King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has secured a US patent for an innovative method that holds promise for breast cancer treatment and regenerative medicine.

This innovative approach, developed by KFSHRC researchers Abdelilah Aboussekhra, Huda H Al-Khalaf, and Hazem Ghebeh, involves transforming regular breast cells into multipotent stem cells using specialised culture methods. These stem cells have shown the ability to regenerate mammary tissue in animal models, presenting new possibilities for breast tissue reconstruction and advanced cancer therapies. The foundational research supporting this patent was published in the Molecular and Cellular Biology journal.

Promising foundation

This innovation offers a promising foundation for personalised breast cancer treatment, potentially providing enhanced reconstruction options for patients during the post-surgery period. Beyond its impact on regenerative medicine, the technique reflects KFSHRC’s dedication to advancing life-saving therapies that address the needs of cancer patients worldwide.

This patent builds on KFSHRC’s 40-year legacy in stem cell innovation, marked by over 7,649 transplants and more than 500 research publications. As a leader in advanced therapies, including localised CAR T-cell treatment for cancer, KFSHRC continues to set new standards in personalised care and transformative medical research to improve therapeutic outcomes for patients worldwide.--

