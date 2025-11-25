WASHINGTON — The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has signed two major memoranda of understanding with leading US medical institutions — Mass General Brigham and Cleveland Clinic — during the Saudi–US Investment Forum 2025 in Washington, D.C.

Mass General Brigham, the largest teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School and a leader in hospital-based research, oversees world-renowned institutions including Mass General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Cleveland Clinic is globally recognized for its excellence in cardiovascular care and advanced surgical treatment.

The agreements form part of RCRC’s strategy to attract premier international hospitals and establish cutting-edge medical and research centers in the Saudi capital.

The initiative aims to strengthen Riyadh’s healthcare system, broaden access to advanced treatment, and support the expansion of medical education and scientific research.

The announcements came on the sidelines of the official visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the United States, underscoring Riyadh’s ambition to position itself as a global hub for world-class healthcare and innovation.

Through these partnerships, RCRC seeks to elevate quality of life, accelerate the growth of a modern research ecosystem, and enhance the city’s standing on the global stage.

