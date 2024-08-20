Qatar: PHCC health centres helped 2.19 million patients in six months

Around 2.19mn patient visits were made to the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC)’s 31 health centres from February-July this year.

Local Arabic daily Arrayah reported that the PHCC offers over 104 services through its centres across the country, serving more than 1,782,628 registered patients in various medical specialities.



These cover family medicine, women’s health, home healthcare, school health, mental health, health protection, wellness, oral and dental health, child and adolescent health, screening and early detection, health support, specialised services, pharmacy, and nursing.



In July alone, the health centres received more than 300,000 visits across all clinics, and around 28,637 people benefitted from virtual services provided by the call centre (16000).

The Health Coach clinics available in seven health centres to help individuals change their lifestyle through behaviour modification techniques, received 1,486 visits.



The Healthy Lifestyle clinics received 1,417 visits, where individuals undergo lifestyle assessments and receive lifestyle guidance from community medicine physicians, including advice on nutrition, exercise, sleep management, and stress management.



A total of 1,550 people benefited from the home medication delivery service provided by the PHCC from March-July.

The PHCC’s smoking cessation clinics, operating in 11 health centres, received 2,247 visits from February-July.



As many as 142,406 patients requested virtual services from the PHCC by calling 16000, including phone consultations, from March-July.

Patients can book a consultation via phone or video by calling the hotline 16000, selecting the PHCC option, and then choosing the second option, or by calling 107.

