Social media
Home page>BUSINESS>Healthcare>Qatar: PHCC health centr...
HEALTH

Qatar: PHCC health centres helped 2.19 million patients in six months

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Individuals undergo lifestyle assessments and receive lifestyle guidance from community medicine physicians, including advice on nutrition, exercise, sleep management, and stress management

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 20, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARHEALTH
PHOTO
Around 2.19mn patient visits were made to the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC)’s 31 health centres from February-July this year.
Local Arabic daily Arrayah reported that the PHCC offers over 104 services through its centres across the country, serving more than 1,782,628 registered patients in various medical specialities.

These cover family medicine, women’s health, home healthcare, school health, mental health, health protection, wellness, oral and dental health, child and adolescent health, screening and early detection, health support, specialised services, pharmacy, and nursing.

In July alone, the health centres received more than 300,000 visits across all clinics, and around 28,637 people benefitted from virtual services provided by the call centre (16000).
The Health Coach clinics available in seven health centres to help individuals change their lifestyle through behaviour modification techniques, received 1,486 visits.

The Healthy Lifestyle clinics received 1,417 visits, where individuals undergo lifestyle assessments and receive lifestyle guidance from community medicine physicians, including advice on nutrition, exercise, sleep management, and stress management.

A total of 1,550 people benefited from the home medication delivery service provided by the PHCC from March-July.
The PHCC’s smoking cessation clinics, operating in 11 health centres, received 2,247 visits from February-July.

As many as 142,406 patients requested virtual services from the PHCC by calling 16000, including phone consultations, from March-July.
Patients can book a consultation via phone or video by calling the hotline 16000, selecting the PHCC option, and then choosing the second option, or by calling 107.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

PHARMACEUTICAL

Egypt likely to raise prices of 1,600 pharmaceutical products within 15 months

Egypt likely to raise prices of 1,600 pharmaceutical products within 15 months
Egypt likely to raise prices of 1,600 pharmaceutical products within 15 months
ACQUISITION

Saudi Dallah Healthcare to acquire stakes in healthcare firms for $176mln

Saudi Dallah Healthcare to acquire stakes in healthcare firms for $176mln
Saudi Dallah Healthcare to acquire stakes in healthcare firms for $176mln
HEALTHCARE

Oman prepares to launch heart transplant programme

Oman prepares to launch heart transplant programme
Oman prepares to launch heart transplant programme
HEALTHCARE

Dubai welcomes more than 691,000 international medical tourists in 2023

Dubai welcomes more than 691,000 international medical tourists in 2023
Dubai welcomes more than 691,000 international medical tourists in 2023
HEALTHCARE

Qatar making great strides towards building world-class healthcare system: GCO

Qatar making great strides towards building world-class healthcare system: GCO
Qatar making great strides towards building world-class healthcare system: GCO
HEALTH

Pakistan: Two more mpox cases detected; stricter surveillance, border checks ordered

Pakistan: Two more mpox cases detected; stricter surveillance, border checks ordered
Pakistan: Two more mpox cases detected; stricter surveillance, border checks ordered
HEALTH

Kuwait underlines healthcare preparedness in view of mpox outbreak

Kuwait underlines healthcare preparedness in view of mpox outbreak
Kuwait underlines healthcare preparedness in view of mpox outbreak
HEALTHTECH

Saudi: KFSHRC performs 3D ankle joint replacement for 2 patients

Saudi: KFSHRC performs 3D ankle joint replacement for 2 patients
Saudi: KFSHRC performs 3D ankle joint replacement for 2 patients

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

ENBD REIT will rebalance its portfolio post turnaround strategy

2.

Red Sea International signs $175mln deal to build staff camp in NEOM

3.

Capex super cycle: Saudi to invest $1trln in economy by 2030

4.

Saudi perfumer Al Majed for Oud Co. plans to float 30% in IPO

5.

UAE’s AMEA Power signs PPA for 300MW wind project in Ethiopia

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar's ministry closes private health services agency

2

Qatar: Sidra Medicine launches specialized Memory Clinic for women

3

Qatar: QC reviews entrepreneurship in health sector

4

Qatar: Ministry of Public Health closes private medical complex

5

Qatar: MoPH warns against e-cigarettes, highlighting significant health risks

LEADERSHIP TALKS

M&A

Partnerships beyond M&As, new products: Dubai’s Shuaa Capital is on the road to recovery

Partnerships beyond M&As, new products: Dubai’s Shuaa Capital is on the road to recovery
Partnerships beyond M&As, new products: Dubai’s Shuaa Capital is on the road to recovery

LATEST VIDEO

IPO

VIDEO: Saudi perfumer Al Majed for Oud Co. plans to float 30% in IPO

VIDEO: Saudi perfumer Al Majed for Oud Co. plans to float 30% in IPO
VIDEO: Saudi perfumer Al Majed for Oud Co. plans to float 30% in IPO

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

AVIATION

Qatar Airways acquires a 25% stake in South Africa’s Airlink

Qatar Airways acquires a 25% stake in South Africa’s Airlink
Qatar Airways acquires a 25% stake in South Africa’s Airlink
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Aggregate income of UAE’s top 10 banks reached $5.8bln in Q2

LOGISTICS

Saudi Arabia’s Bahri buys nine crude carriers in $1bln deal

ACQUISITION

Saudi Dallah Healthcare to acquire stakes in healthcare firms for $176mln

LATEST NEWS
1

Egypt: Orascom Investment Holding records hike in H1-24 net profits

2

Aluminium hits 5-week high on fund buying, alumina shortage

3

Top ten UAE Banks exhibited improved asset quality, higher profits in Q2 2024: Report

4

Experience Abu Dhabi unveils documentary on Al Ain, the living oasis

5

Petronas discusses natural gas development projects in Egypt

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds