Social media
Home page>BUSINESS>Healthcare>Qatar: Advanced mental h...
HEALTHCARE

Qatar: Advanced mental health services launched at Mesaieed General Hospital

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The HMC will also soon offer TMS therapy, which utilises magnetic pulses to stimulate specific brain regions associated with mood regulation

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 2, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARHEALTHCARE
RELATED COMPANIES
FDA
PHOTO
Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has launched two innovative options – Esketamine and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) – for patients with treatment-resistant depression at the Mesaieed General Hospital’s Mental Health Service, a statement said.

Esketamine, a nasal spray, offers hope to patients who have struggled with traditional treatments, providing them with a new avenue for recovery, according to Dr Ovais Wadoo, senior consultant and clinical lead for Neuromodulation Services at the HMC.

Esketamine is US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved and administered in a clinical setting under the supervision of healthcare professionals.
This treatment is particularly beneficial for individuals who have not responded to other antidepressants.

The HMC will also soon offer TMS therapy, which utilises magnetic pulses to stimulate specific brain regions associated with mood regulation.

“TMS is a non-invasive alternative for patients who either cannot tolerate the side effects of traditional medications or have found them ineffective,” Dr Wadoo said.

According to global experts, both Esketamine and TMS have shown significant efficacy in alleviating symptoms of depression.

Esketamine provides rapid relief for many patients who have not responded to other treatments, while TMS has been shown to produce lasting improvements in mood and functionality.

These treatments offer new hope for those who have experienced limited success with conventional therapies, thereby enhancing overall quality of life and functioning.

The launch of these advanced mental health treatments aligns with Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and the new National Health Strategy 2024 to 2030, which prioritise mental health as a critical component of overall well-being.

By expanding access to innovative therapies, the HMC is committed to fostering a healthier society and supporting the nation’s goal of enhancing the quality of healthcare services.

For more information about accessing these services, please visit the HMC’s Mental Health Service Home (hamad.qa), the statement added.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Mesaieed
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

RELATED ARTICLES

HEALTHTECH

Qatar Charity funds cancer hospital in Mauritius

Qatar Charity funds cancer hospital in Mauritius
Qatar Charity funds cancer hospital in Mauritius
HEALTHCARE

Oman’s National Heart Centre marks milestone in healthcare

Oman’s National Heart Centre marks milestone in healthcare
Oman’s National Heart Centre marks milestone in healthcare
HEALTHCARE

$415.5mln investment for Dhofar’s health services

$415.5mln investment for Dhofar’s health services
$415.5mln investment for Dhofar’s health services
MOVE

New CEO named for Aster Hospitals and Clinics in Saudi

New CEO named for Aster Hospitals and Clinics in Saudi
New CEO named for Aster Hospitals and Clinics in Saudi
HEALTHCARE

Philippines: World's largest cleft care center launched at CCMC

Philippines: World's largest cleft care center launched at CCMC
Philippines: World's largest cleft care center launched at CCMC
HEALTHCARE

Adcock Ingram's alliance with Medline set to transform South African healthcare

Adcock Ingram's alliance with Medline set to transform South African healthcare
Adcock Ingram's alliance with Medline set to transform South African healthcare
PHARMACEUTICAL

Egypt: Vodafone Business to deliver smart healthcare solutions for Eva Pharma

Egypt: Vodafone Business to deliver smart healthcare solutions for Eva Pharma
Egypt: Vodafone Business to deliver smart healthcare solutions for Eva Pharma
PHARMACEUTICAL

Egypt’s pharmaceutical industry reaches $6.19bln: Health Minister

Egypt’s pharmaceutical industry reaches $6.19bln: Health Minister
Egypt’s pharmaceutical industry reaches $6.19bln: Health Minister

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Saudi’s Savola seeks CMA approval to cut capital to $800mln

Saudi’s Savola seeks CMA approval to cut capital to $800mln
Saudi’s Savola seeks CMA approval to cut capital to $800mln
FUNDS

Abu Dhabi-listed Agility Global to invest in new fund for MEA start-ups

Abu Dhabi-listed Agility Global to invest in new fund for MEA start-ups
Abu Dhabi-listed Agility Global to invest in new fund for MEA start-ups
REAL ESTATE

PIF’s ROSHN inks $211mln deal with Saudi’s Retal to build residential units in Riyadh

PIF’s ROSHN inks $211mln deal with Saudi’s Retal to build residential units in Riyadh
PIF’s ROSHN inks $211mln deal with Saudi’s Retal to build residential units in Riyadh
ISLAMIC FINANCE

CBUAE bans takaful insurer from issuing new contracts due to capital requirement failure

CBUAE bans takaful insurer from issuing new contracts due to capital requirement failure
CBUAE bans takaful insurer from issuing new contracts due to capital requirement failure
INVESTMENT

Value of Saudi Arabia’s assets under management exceeds $250bln

Value of Saudi Arabia’s assets under management exceeds $250bln
Value of Saudi Arabia’s assets under management exceeds $250bln
EQUITIES

Saudi stock market cap falls 11% to $2.7trln

Saudi stock market cap falls 11% to $2.7trln
Saudi stock market cap falls 11% to $2.7trln
BONDS

Dubai’s CBD to issue five-year dollar denominated bonds of at least $500mln – report

Dubai’s CBD to issue five-year dollar denominated bonds of at least $500mln – report
Dubai’s CBD to issue five-year dollar denominated bonds of at least $500mln – report
ACQUISITION

UAE oil giant ADNOC to buy German chemicals firm Covestro for $16.4bln

UAE oil giant ADNOC to buy German chemicals firm Covestro for $16.4bln
UAE oil giant ADNOC to buy German chemicals firm Covestro for $16.4bln
MARKETS

Emirates REIT to sell Office Park for $196mln as sukuk deadline approaches

Emirates REIT to sell Office Park for $196mln as sukuk deadline approaches
Emirates REIT to sell Office Park for $196mln as sukuk deadline approaches

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Kuwait plans $1.8bln tourism city

2.

GCC sovereign wealth funds deployed $55bln in first nine months of 2024

3.

UAE oil giant ADNOC to buy German chemicals firm Covestro for $16.4bln

4.

Emirates REIT to sell Office Park for $196mln as sukuk deadline approaches

5.

Combined Group wins Kuwait road project

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Itqan first in Qatar for SSH accreditation

2

Qatar: Estithmar Holding announces rebranding of subsidiary Elegancia Healthcare to Apex Health

3

Sidra Medicine to introduce CAR T-cell therapy for paediatric cancer in Qatar

4

Qatar: HMC outpatient clinics receive over 1.4mln patient visits during 2024 first half

5

Qatar to see rise in demand for advance medical equipment

Find companies
LATEST NEWS
1

Etihad Cargo reaches 10-year milestone in Vietnam

2

Qatar’s i4 Solutions partners with Cisco to elevate managed security services with Cisco XDR

3

Radisson achieves major growth milestones in Middle East

4

Qatar ports see 46% surge in cargo handling in September

5

Total profits of UAE insurance sector amount to $681mln in 2023: CBUAE

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Deutsche Bank CEO talks growth in Middle East equity capital markets

VIDEO: Deutsche Bank CEO talks growth in Middle East equity capital markets
VIDEO: Deutsche Bank CEO talks growth in Middle East equity capital markets

SPONSORED CONTENT

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

How big is the economic payoff for institutional investors from enhanced data use and management?

How big is the economic payoff for institutional investors from enhanced data use and management?
How big is the economic payoff for institutional investors from enhanced data use and management?

LATEST VIDEO

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Deutsche Bank CEO talks growth in Middle East equity capital markets

VIDEO: Deutsche Bank CEO talks growth in Middle East equity capital markets
VIDEO: Deutsche Bank CEO talks growth in Middle East equity capital markets

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds