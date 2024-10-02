Qatar: Advanced mental health services launched at Mesaieed General Hospital

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has launched two innovative options – Esketamine and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) – for patients with treatment-resistant depression at the Mesaieed General Hospital’s Mental Health Service, a statement said.Esketamine, a nasal spray, offers hope to patients who have struggled with traditional treatments, providing them with a new avenue for recovery, according to Dr Ovais Wadoo, senior consultant and clinical lead for Neuromodulation Services at the HMC.Esketamine is US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved and administered in a clinical setting under the supervision of healthcare professionals.This treatment is particularly beneficial for individuals who have not responded to other antidepressants.The HMC will also soon offer TMS therapy, which utilises magnetic pulses to stimulate specific brain regions associated with mood regulation.“TMS is a non-invasive alternative for patients who either cannot tolerate the side effects of traditional medications or have found them ineffective,” Dr Wadoo said.According to global experts, both Esketamine and TMS have shown significant efficacy in alleviating symptoms of depression.Esketamine provides rapid relief for many patients who have not responded to other treatments, while TMS has been shown to produce lasting improvements in mood and functionality.These treatments offer new hope for those who have experienced limited success with conventional therapies, thereby enhancing overall quality of life and functioning.The launch of these advanced mental health treatments aligns with Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and the new National Health Strategy 2024 to 2030, which prioritise mental health as a critical component of overall well-being.By expanding access to innovative therapies, the HMC is committed to fostering a healthier society and supporting the nation’s goal of enhancing the quality of healthcare services.For more information about accessing these services, please visit the HMC’s Mental Health Service Home (hamad.qa), the statement added.