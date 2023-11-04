ABU DHABI - PureHealth has partnered with Dell Technologies to utilise generative artificial intelligence (AI) across healthcare services including in early disease detection, medical data analysis and personalised treatment plans, further enhancing the health ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.



The collaboration will harness the collective resources and technologies of both companies to improve health outcomes by ensuring access to leading medical solutions and services and accelerating long-term preparedness and agility.



With Dell's innovative solutions, PureHeath aims to positively impact the wellbeing of communities by offering better patient experiences through intelligent healthcare decision-making and advancing health research.



GenAI brings with it a multitude of advantages in healthcare, ranging from early disease detection by analysing extensive medical data, to personalised treatment plans based on individual patient profiles. GenAI can also improve medical imaging accuracy, aid in predictive analytics for disease outbreaks and expedite drug discovery, contributing to a more efficient and patient-centred healthcare landscape.



The collaboration was signed by Junaid Khan, Chief Technology Officer at PureHealth, and Walid Yehia, the UAE’s General Manager of Dell Technologies. Michael Dell, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Dell Technologies and Farhan Malik, Founder, Managing Director, and CEO of PureHealth, witnessed the signing of the collaboration between both organisations.



Junaid Khan, Chief Technology Officer at PureHealth, said: “As we embark on this transformative journey with Dell, we are thrilled to pioneer a new era in healthcare. This collaboration signifies our unwavering commitment to advancing the future of healthcare by harnessing the rapidly increasing computing power and normalising GenAI-based outcomes. By integrating GenAI, we are poised to revolutionise the industry, improve health outcomes, and fortify our healthcare system's readiness for the future. Our efforts align seamlessly with our vision of extending human health span. GenAI is a powerful tool and will be incorporated in our digital transformation where we aim to take healthcare to the cloud.”



Walid Yehia, General Manager, UAE at Dell Technologies, said: “GenAI continues to drive meaningful conversations and propel tangible progress across industries. We are using our position as the world’s broadest GenAI infrastructure portfolio provider to help PureHealth deliver critical services to citizens.”



The collaboration further solidifies PureHealth's position as a global healthcare provider following the recent milestone acquisitions of Ardent Health Services, the US’s fourth largest private healthcare group and Circle Health Group, the UK’s largest private healthcare group. This growth path underscores Abu Dhabi vision to bolster its position as a leading global destination for healthcare and life sciences.



According to Statista, the global AI healthcare market was valued at AED40.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand to have a market size of AED686.8 billion market size by 2030. This increase will drive considerable changes in how medical providers, hospitals, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies operate.



PureHealth is actively reshaping the future of healthcare through a strategic fusion of technology and data, while also pioneering innovative GenAI-driven solutions. With a robust and expansive network encompassing hospitals, clinics, numerous diagnostic centers, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech and procurement services, PureHealth maintains its position as a trailblazer in the pursuit of longevity science and the transformation of healthcare systems.