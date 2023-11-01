UAE - Prime Healthcare UAE and Siemens Healthineers recently agreed on a long-term nine-year partnership, closely collaborating across multiple areas to further enhance the hospital chain’s patient services.

Jamil Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director at Prime Healthcare Group, said: “This partnership signifies a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering top-notch healthcare services in the UAE. Our collaboration with Siemens Healthineers is a testament to our dedication to staying at the forefront of medical technology and patient care. Over the next nine years, we will work closely together to leverage cutting-edge technology, optimise our clinical operations, and provide comprehensive education to our healthcare professionals. This endeavour is a reflection of our shared vision to elevate the standard of healthcare provision in our country."

For both organisations, the agreement marks a milestone in their partnership, defining a close collaboration for almost a decade while intensifying their joint efforts to achieve mutual objectives in enhancing and facilitating healthcare provision across the country.

Trendsetting example

Ole Maloy, Managing Director Siemens Healthineers for Middle East, Southern & Eastern Africa, said: “This partnership is a trendsetting example of a joint vision manifested in a close long-term collaboration. We have worked hard together to create a roadmap addressing current and future challenges and prepare the healthcare facility to further elevate healthcare and patient experience, while streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.”

Both parties agreed on a technological partnership entailing delivery and upgrading of multiple diagnostic imaging systems including computed tomography, magnetic resonance and X-ray systems, as well as the advancement of existing imaging software and servers while introducing a state-of-the-art streamlined digital fleet management to one of their hospitals. In addition, the healthcare operator secured an eight years maintenance contract.

Siemens Healthineers team of experts will also provide consulting services for the healthcare operator’s clinical radiology operations as a base for further optimisation of equipment usage and workflow management. These optimisations will be complemented by a comprehensive education plan to ensure high quality training of the hospital’s radiographers and biomedical engineers.

