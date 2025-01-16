Dhofar: The Ministry of Health (MoH) celebrated Thursday the inauguration of Maqshan Hospital, marking a significant addition to healthcare services in the Dhofar Governorate.

The hospital is projected to serve the residents of Maqshan and three nearby areas, including al Mashash, Marsoud, and Mandar al Thibyan.

The facility spans a total area of 1,883.93 square meters and is equipped with modern medical infrastructure.

It features 25 beds, three wards, and nine outpatient clinics. Key facilities include a delivery suite, specialized medical clinics, radiology services, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and other supporting services.

The hospital’s establishment reflects the Ministry of Health's commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and quality across Oman, providing essential and specialized medical services to residents in remote areas.

