The Chief Operating Officer of the Loveworld Medical Centre (LMC), Dr Anthony Oseghale has said that it is poised to save Nigerians the cost of medical tourism through its advanced medical care in nuclear medicine.

Dr Oseghale, who spoke during the International Loveworld Medical Symposium on Radionuclide Therapy and Oncology with the theme ‘’Evolving Role of Nuclear Medicine and Personalised & Precision Medicine’’ in Lagos, said that with its cutting-edge medical technology, the medical centre would provide advanced, trusted, and wholesome care to Nigerians who frequently sought foreign medical care.

Dr Oseghale said that with the centre’s nuclear medicine service, there would be transformative change in the healthcare sector, not just in Nigeria but globally.

Nuclear medicine is a medical specialty involving the application of radioactive substances in the diagnosis and treatment of disease.

According to him, LMC’s vision is to lead the healthcare industry with holistic, accessible, and best-in-class services, and its mission is to deliver exceptional, compassionate care through innovation and technology.

“Just consider the cost of a flight ticket out of the country now. Whatever it is you are going to get outside this country, you can get it here. So maybe your flight ticket could just handle all your costs.

‘’If you go outside the country, you pay your flight ticket; even for accommodation, you are still going to pay for the treatment itself, which of course will be a multiple of your flight ticket and the accommodation.

‘’We are very big on giving quality services, so in the last six months, we haven’t been doing any publicity; we just made sure our processes are excellent, and the patients that we have cared for have been the ones spreading the information about the facilities.

‘’Today, we are excited to introduce nuclear medicine, opening new opportunities for advanced medical care. The installation and commissioning of our Gamma Camera marks a significant milestone, and we eagerly anticipate the benefits this technology will bring to our patients.’’

‘’Our unique selling points include our spiritual advantage, as we pay attention to the total man. Our multidisciplinary approach ensures quick and accurate diagnoses, and our comprehensive in-house facilities offer all necessary medical services under one roof.

‘’Today, we are excited to announce our plan to unveil our nuclear medicine services, opening new opportunities for advanced medical care. The installation and commissioning of our Gamma Camera marks a significant milestone, and we eagerly anticipate the benefits this technology will bring to our patients,’’ he said.

Dr Emeka Eze, the Clinical Director of LMC, described nuclear medicine technology as innovative, cost-effective, and free of side effects that can help in the treatment of thyroid disease, cancer, and arthritis, among others.

‘’It targets only damaged cells. If we are treating people with what is known as chemotherapy, you know the kind of side effects because it attacks all fast-growing cells at the same time, but this one only goes for cells that are inflamed or cells that are mitotic. So much cheaper, fewer side effects, minimal hospital stay, long resolution,’’ Eze said.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of LMC, Dr Deola Phillips, said that the multi-specialist hospital was born out of the vision of the founder, the President of Loveworld Inc., Rev. Chris Oyakhilome.

Phillips said that the centre was poised to make significant strides in the area of radionuclide therapy, as the cutting-edge treatment modality offered renewed hope to patients battling various forms of cancer.

She said that the treatment modality harnessed the power of radioactive isotopes to target and destroy cancerous or diseased cells with unprecedented precision.

by Sade Oguntola