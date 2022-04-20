Riyadh – National Medical Care Company (NMC) has inked a contract to renew Riyadh Care Hospital at a value of SAR 42 million.

The project, which will be carried out in several phases, comes in line with the Saudi listed company's strategy to improve patient experience and journey, according to a recent bourse filing.

NMC penned the 18-month contract on Sunday, 17 April.

A year ago, NMC had signed a SAR 32.39 million deal with Tabrak Najed Contracting Company to develop the hospital.

