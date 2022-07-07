Saudi Arabia - With the closure of its activities that lasted for two months, the International Medical Center - Medical Sponsor (Premium) for the Jeddah Season 2022 was able to leave its mark on the success of this grand event, which received more than 6 million visitors in 12 regions that hosted entertainment events ever since its launch in accordance with Holy Eid Al Fitr, where the IMC placed its capabilities of the highest levels of health care to the service of Jeddah’s inhabitants and visitors who attended to participate and enjoy the activities of the Season.



IMC’s plan included the establishment of 9 clinics and medical units equipped with the latest tools and distributed all across the areas of the venue, with the provision of 10 ambulances, in addition to 14 medical golf cars for rapid movement in narrow and crowded areas, in addition to several medical teams, accounting to 61 participants of the highest qualifications persistently in a state of vigilance and promptness.



Regarding the objectives of the plan illustrated by the Medical Care Department for the Jeddah Season 2022, Lujain Shugdar, Head of the Marketing Department at IMC and General Supervisor of the Strategic Partnership Project with Jeddah Season stated:



"The goal was for the health care provided by IMC to be in close proximity to all the participants and visitors in order for them to fulfill their enjoyment by achieving security through vigilance when receiving reports and initiating ambulances for reported cases around the clock, whilst reducing the response time, as we have achieved, by the grace of God, an average response time to reports that does not exceed one minute”.



As for the results of the preparedness, readiness and great efforts made, Lujain Shugdar added: “We were able, by the grace of God, to treat more than 8,661 cases, most of which were through our clinics and medical units scattered across the venues of the event."



Lujain Shugdar concluded by referring to the IMC’s numerous participations in various social activities, whether them being were for entertaunment, as achieved by the Jeddah Season 2022 sponsorship, or during the handling of the (Covid 19) pandemic in which the hospital contributed to one of the largest vaccination centers in the Kingdom, or through sporting activities that are part of our message towards (human well-being), as in the (Jeddah Moves) initiative, or in the framework of supporting our troops on the southern border in the (Our blood is yours the protector of the homeland) initiative, and many, many other consecutive and continuous events, by the grace of God.

