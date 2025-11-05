Ibnsina Pharma ranked first in non-pharma product distribution across pharmacies in Egypt during the first nine months of 2025, according to IQVIA data.

The company recorded a 32.4% market share in this category.

The distributor serves more than 38,000 pharmacies across the country, offering a portfolio of over 200 global and local brands.

The company stated that this development reflects its shift beyond pharmaceutical distribution toward a broader healthcare and wellness focus.

Since 2022, Ibnsina Pharma has expanded in personal care, baby care, oral care, and wellness segments, supplying products from local and international manufacturers.

It now partners with 72 suppliers and distributes more than 4,700 non-pharma items through independent pharmacies, pharmacy chains, hospitals, and modern trade outlets.

Ibnsina Pharma said its logistics infrastructure and technology systems have supported its expansion, improving the efficiency of its operations across retail, wholesale, and e-commerce channels.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).