Kuwait is keen to enhance joint cooperation with The World Health Organization (WHO) in all health services, Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi said Monday.

During his meeting with (WHO) Assistant Director-General for Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Dr. Hanan Balkhy, Al-Awadhi said in a statement that the two side discussed means of cooperation in many fields.

The statement added that the two officials also tackled Kuwait's capability in retorting health challenges and comprehensive planning for attentiveness to medical emergencies.

Al-Awadhi pointed out to Balkhy's admirations of Kuwait efforts to provide the necessary support and its ongoing quest in saving lives of millions of people during global humanitarian crises as a partner to (WHO) and as part of Kuwait's moral obligation to the United Nation's charter.

Balkhy's made a visit yesterday to National Bank of Kuwait Children hospital and praised the scale of medical services and high professionalism.

