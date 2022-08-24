Bahrain - Plans are underway to unify licensing procedures of medical professionals across the GCC.

A committee assigned by the General Secretariat of the GCC Health Council, based in Riyadh, will meet in Bahrain next month to review the qualification requirements and classification of medical professionals.

The panel consisting of heads of the GCC health regulatory bodies will also discuss the possibility of licensed medics retaining their professional titles while moving to other hospitals or centres in the Gulf.

The meeting is scheduled to be held alongside the second edition of Bahrain NHRA Regulatory Conference and Exhibition, said National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) chief executive Dr Mariam Al Jalahma.

“A decision has been taken by GCC leaders to formulate a committee from the regulatory bodies in each country to review the requirements and qualification to categorise medical professionals,” Dr Al Jalahma told the GDN.

“The aim is to unify the requirements for medics to practice in any GCC countries – whether they are general practitioners or specialist consultants or others.“It is not to have a single licence across GCC countries. Instead it is the categorising of professionals as per contracts so that when they move within the GCC, their titles remain the same.“The idea is to recognise the professional’s certificate, qualification and experience.

“This means residents, senior residents, specialist or consultants will retain their titles irrespective of the country where they are employed in.

“This also means the requirements for registration will be made easier when moving between countries.“By law, each country has different licensing procedure, but the committee will work towards unifying the requirements to obtain this licence and type of categorisation.”

Dr Al Jalahma noted that the GCC Health Council has already held two meetings on the topic and the third session will take key decisions based on recommendations of the committee.

She was responding to the GDN at a Press conference held yesterday at the Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel and Spa to announce the details of the second edition of the Bahrain NHRA Regulatory Conference and Exhibition, which is resuming after a two-year gap due to the pandemic.Titled “Safe and High-quality Healthcare Services”, the event organised in collaboration with the BDA Centre for Conference and Exhibition will be held at the Bahrain Conference Centre, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Bahrain.

The three-day event from September 29 to October 1, under the patronage of the Supreme Council for Health chairman Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, aims to enhance communication between health practitioners and other stakeholders in the healthcare sector.

“The conference will cover topics ranging from medical services, pharmaceutical products, patient safety, medical error, regulating and monitoring medical devices, pharmaceuticals, granting and renewing accreditation for hospitals and medical centres to the development of regulations and legislation,” said Dr Al Jalahma.

“The platform will gather medical educators and accreditation experts from the region and the globe who will share insights on implementing and managing health regulations.“It will attract key healthcare professionals from Bahrain and beyond who will share expertise on improving the quality of health services in the kingdom.”

An exhibition will be held on the sidelines of the event, showcasing the services and products of its participants.Dr Al Jalahma, who is also the conference chairwoman, highlighted the progress of Mehan and Munsha’at – Bahrain’s healthcare licensing initiatives launched in December as well as the mobile application for NHRA inspectors.

The first-of-its-kind mobile phone app allows inspectors to digitally record health breaches, while Munsha’at and Mehan are among the five new systems launched by the NHRA to help facilities and professionals, respectively, with their licences and fee payments.Also in attendance were NHRA clinical trials and continuing professional development regulations department chief Dr Azhar Naseeb and BDA Centre executive director Dr Mohamed Shahda.

