G42 Healthcare, a subsidiary of G42, has inked a letter of intent (LOI) with AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company, to foster the position of Abu Dhabi as a life sciences and innovation hub.

Under the agreement, G42 Healthcare and AstraZeneca will collaborate in the fields of diagnostics and clinical research to offer patients in the UAE access to innovative solutions and treatments, according to a press release on Wednesday.

The LOI further expands the partnerships between the two companies, which signed a Declaration of Collaboration in December 2021 to strengthen local research capabilities, conduct RWE / clinical trials, and localise oncology biomarkers testing in the UAE.

The CEO of G42 Healthcare, Ashish Koshy, said: "We value collaboration and believe the strategic partnership with AstraZeneca will yield incredible growth for the healthcare ecosystem."

The Corporate Affairs Director GCC of AstraZeneca, Hicham Mirghani, commented: "There is no doubt that innovation is key to healthcare advancements, and we are eagerly looking forward to collaboratively exploring greater possibilities in clinical research and diagnostics, enabling us to together create a more patient-centric healthcare offering in the UAE."

