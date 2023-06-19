G42 Healthcare’s Somalogic Proteomics Laboratory, part of the Omics Centre of Excellence, is now officially certified with the SomaScan Discovery Assay, making it the first certified Proteomics site in EMEA region.

This comes on the heels of the recent launch of M42, a first-of-its-kind, tech-enabled, integrated healthcare company created through the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health that combines G42 Healthcare’s unique medical and data-centric technologies with Mubadala Health’s world-class patient services and state-of-the-art facilities to provide the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative care.

The milestone builds on the recent partnership between G42 Healthcare – a leading Abu Dhabi-based AI health-tech company, and SomaLogic, a leader in data-driven proteomics, which is the study of the interactions, function, composition, and structures of proteins and their cellular activities.

G42 Healthcare earned the certification upon passing the SomaSignal® Assay performance requirements, spearheaded by SomaLogic. The recently-earned certification equips G42 Healthcare to support and drive clinical decisions as well as future development of tests using genomic, proteomic and clinical characteristics. Both teams are committed to develop future protein signatures for the people of the UAE, including validating tests that can predict cardiovascular risk 4 years ahead of time, which will have huge impact on personalized treatments and reduce the long-term cost to healthcare providers.

The SomaScan® platform was designed as a universal platform that can be applied across research and discovery, translational research, biopharmaceutical development, and clinical applications.

G42 Healthcare and SomaLogic also plan to collaborate on business development, strategy, and applications for the life sciences and healthcare markets, including championing SomaSignal® tests in UAE, Saudi Arabia, GCC and selected broader territories.

