DUBAI – In its continued efforts to enhance government service efficiency and improve customer experience, Emirates Health Services (EHS) has announced significant achievements in implementing the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

This initiative aims to simplify and streamline government procedures, thereby increasing efficiency and strengthening the UAE's leadership and global competitiveness.

EHS aims to implement 60 streamlining operations across its services to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles that impede the efficient and timely delivery of healthcare. These efforts are projected to save over 9 million workflow steps, reduce 1 million visits to service centers, and cut down on more than 900,000 paper documents. Additionally, the time required to access services has been reduced by 60 percent, resulting in savings of over 80 million minutes for customers and more than AED 60 million in service costs.

Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director General of Emirates Health Services (EHS), emphasised that EHS remains committed to adopting the best global practices and innovative solutions to enhance the efficiency of the UAE’s healthcare system, in alignment with the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme. He highlighted that these efforts not only improve the customer experience but also support the nation's strategy to achieve the "We the UAE 2031" vision, ultimately contributing to the UAE Centennial Plan 2071.

EHS’s zero-bureaucracy initiatives include various projects in multiple areas, including simplifying admission procedures for healthcare facilities, streamlining patient journeys for obtaining medications and medical supplies, facilitating medical appointment bookings, and expanding telemedicine services to a broader audience. Other projects include launching a preventive dental screening program for school students and reducing the time required for diagnostic breast imaging services.

Ongoing projects at EHS focus on accelerating medical fitness tests for residence visas, university students, and new employees, launching virtual clinics, simplifying procedures for obtaining birth and death certificates, and enhancing processes for issuing and renewing health cards for People of Determination. These initiatives aim to make healthcare services more accessible and efficient.

EHS is intensifying its efforts by establishing a strategic plan aimed at implementing the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme to achieve long-term results. It is also committed to regularly evaluating performance to ensure the sustainability of improvements and enhance efficiency, quality, and governmental flexibility, thereby boosting the UAE's global competitiveness.