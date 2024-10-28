The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) will activate a nationwide tracking system for pharmaceuticals starting in the second half (H2) of 2025, the authority’s head Ali Ghamrawy told Asharq Business.

The initiative aims to curb medicine hoarding, monopoly practices, and shortages, marking a significant step in Egypt’s efforts to enhance the transparency and availability of pharmaceuticals.

The tracking system will monitor stock levels across companies and pharmacies, covering both displayed and stored supplies.

Additionally, it will provide the means to identify and manage expired medicines, a move expected to combat potential health risks associated with outdated pharmaceuticals.

Ghamrawy noted that Egypt’s pharmaceutical exports dropped by 36% to $610 million in the first nine months of the year from $951 million in the same period in 2023.

This shift reflects a priority placed on fulfilling local market demands over exports, as per Ghamrawy.

Meanwhile, the volume of raw pharmaceutical materials released from ports ranged between 1,200 and 1,600 in the first half of 2024, and increased to 2,000 materials over the past four months, he said.

