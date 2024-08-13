Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, met with officials from IQVIA, a global leader in technology solutions, consulting, and healthcare research services, to discuss potential collaborations to enhance the country’s health sector.

The meeting, held on Monday, was attended by Abla Al-Alfi, Deputy Minister of Health; Mohamed Hassani, Assistant Minister for Public Health Initiatives; Ashraf Abdelalim, Assistant Minister for Information Systems and Digital Transformation; Mohamed Mostafa, IQVIA’s Vice President for Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Libya; and their respective delegations.

During the meeting, Abdel Ghaffar highlighted the Egyptian government’s commitment to advancing the healthcare sector through technological innovation. He also commended IQVIA’s expertise in information technology and healthcare technology solutions, noting the positive impact of previous collaborative projects.

Discussions focused on the development of innovative solutions in areas such as consulting and medical research services. The parties explored the creation of a modern and secure disease mapping system to facilitate rapid and informed decision-making.

The meeting also addressed the development of a comprehensive health data management platform. This platform would streamline data collection and analysis, leading to improvements in clinical decision-making and overall healthcare delivery.

The meeting also explored several key areas for collaboration. Both sides agreed to work together on a project to assess and enhance the quality of healthcare services in hospitals and other medical facilities through best-practice consulting and guidance. They also discussed collaboration on a program to develop the skills and knowledge of Egyptian healthcare professionals, leading to improvements in healthcare delivery and efficiency.

The parties also discussed a research project to study health challenges in Egypt and generate recommendations for improving the healthcare system and disease prevention. They also explored the development of a program to monitor and track infectious and epidemic diseases to understand trends and facilitate swift responses to public health threats.

The discussion included plans for a program to promote awareness of healthy nutrition and provide resources to improve lifestyle and prevent non-communicable diseases. They also explored a project to raise awareness of mental and psychological health, provide support to individuals and communities, and prevent mental health disorders.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, emphasised that both parties were committed to exploring these potential collaborations to ensure the continued improvement of the Egyptian healthcare system.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

