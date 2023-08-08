Egypt has dispatched the first shipment of pharmaceuticals manufactured by several local firms to Zimbabwe, the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) announced on August 8th.

This came within the framework of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the EDA and the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) in May to allow the latter to rely on the EDA’s procedures in the field of pharmaceuticals registration as a reference point.

The MoU aims to facilitate Egyptian pharmaceuticals’ access to the Zimbabwean market, thus, to the entire African continent.

