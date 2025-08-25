Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, held a meeting on Sunday with representatives of the Arab Company for Drug Industries and Medical Appliances (ACDIMA) to discuss strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting, held at the Ministry’s headquarters in New Alamein City, was attended by Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk, and former Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Mofid Shehab.

Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the minister emphasized the strategic importance of expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing to meet local demand, ensure safe and affordable medicines for citizens, and open new regional and international export markets.

He added that discussions focused on scaling up the production of biologics, with Acdima playing a central role as a national arm in supporting Egypt’s drug market. Investment opportunities in new markets and Egypt’s competitiveness in global pharmaceutical exports were also reviewed.

The minister also received a detailed financial report on Acdima’s operations and progress in drug localization projects, including partnerships with international companies to produce specialized medicines.

According to the statement, the government aims to position Egypt as a leading regional hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing in the Middle East and Africa, in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030 strategy to strengthen key strategic industries.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

