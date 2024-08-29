GAZA -- Noura Al-Kaabi Dialysis Center in northern Gaza commenced Wednesday a reconstruction project with the support of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS).

The center completely stopped operation after it was destroyed by Israeli occupation, stated Center Director Dr. Marwan Al-Sultan, adding that reoperation is imperative to save lives of thousands of kidney failure patients in Gaza Strip.

Dr. Al-Sultan extended his thanks and appreciation for Kuwait, its leadership and people, for their role in easing suffering and providing humanitarian aid.

More than 180 patients north of the strip suffer from kidney failure and are in need of dialysis three times a week, not to mention more than 1,000 patients of kidney failure in the entirety of the strip, he explained.

According to Palestinian health authorities patients of kidney failure in Gaza Strip are suffering from dire circumstances due to the destruction of five out of seven dialysis centers and the sharp decline in medication and medical necessities.

