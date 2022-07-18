UAE - With an aim to boost the collaboration in research, skill development, and academics, Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi and its Affiliates (BHAD&A) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RAK Medical and Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU).

Burjeel Hospitals, the flagship brand under Burjeel Holdings, is looking to raise the level of medical care and research outcomes through such partnerships that support education, training and health learning resources at the highest standards.

The agreement was signed under the leadership and patronage of His Highness Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, represented by Dr Yasser Al Nuaimi, board member, RAKMHSU and Dr S Gurumadhva Rao, president, RAKMHSU.

Dr Rao said: "Our tie-up with BHAD & A will strengthen our mission of preparing future medical professionals to develop their clinical skills, leadership and place them on the frontiers of knowledge, and enable them to leverage opportunities. The MoU will also pave the path for promoting joint research in areas of mutual interest and industry-aligned skill development. Such collaborations are key aspects of the country's medical education development and a step towards the achievement of sustainable development goal by 2030."

As per the agreement, Burjeel Hospitals and RAKMHSU will collaborate on academic activities and research, including internship training and exchange of teaching faculty through online mode. Both the entities are looking to provide and exchange scientific publications and research materials between libraries.

Prof Abdel Rahman Ahmed Omer, CEO, Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, said: "The collaboration aligns with our efforts to provide outstanding health services by launching different initiatives, including academics. We look forward to working closely with RAKMHSU to explore opportunities in the fields of research, education, training and skill development, which will boost the UAE health sector’s regional and global competitiveness."

Burjeel Hospitals and RAKMHSU also decided to participate and collaborate in scientific events and will extend the information and invitations to the academic and non-academic staff to participate in scientific meetings, symposiums, seminars, workshops, and conferences.

Research collaboration between the two entities is also part of the agreement in which Burjeel and RAKMHSU have agreed to allow joint research in the field of mutual interest. They will also assist each other in times of shortfall in providing relevant materials and the use of equipment required for research.

