Saudi Arabia - Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, announced on Thursday (Feb 8) the transfer of manufacturing operations of one of its innovative medicines for the treatment of type 2 diabetes to Alpha Pharma in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement, under the patronage of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, follows Boehringer’s 2023 memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Investment, focusing on boosting cooperation in pharmaceutical localisation and knowledge transfer to enhance the health of communities in the Kingdom.

The collaboration with the leading Saudi pharmaceutical manufacturer, Alpha Pharma, aims to combat type 2 diabetes in the Kingdom and is fully aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 pillars, said a statement.

The announcement was formalised through a signing ceremony that took place in Jeddah with the presence of key representatives from the Ministry of Investment, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and National Center for Industrial Development, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, in addition to leadership figures from Alpha Pharma and Boehringer Ingelheim.

The medicine is used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. As a research-driven company that believes in partnering for success, this collaboration reinforces Boehringer Ingelheim’s commitment to patient-centricity in Saudi Arabia where it takes a holistic view of the broader therapeutic needs in the field of interconnected cardio-renal-metabolic conditions, including type 2 diabetes, it said.

Waleed Mashak, General Manager and Head of Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim, said: “Today marks a momentous occasion for both our company and Alpha Pharma as we stride forward in our journey of improving human health across the Kingdom. Aligned with Vision 2030 and Boehringer Ingelhiem’s objectives, today’s announcement reflects our ongoing commitment to drive focused investments towards local manufacturing and bring cutting-edge medications to Saudi patients.”

Mashak added: “Transfering the production of our treatment to Saudi Arabia also means integrating Saudi talent further into the pharmaceutical industry, driving greater impact and building on our belief of partnerning for success.”

Shaikh Yaser Al Naghi, Chairman of Alpha Pharma and Group CEO of Cigalah Healthcare, said: “I am proud of the collabration that Alpha Pharma has established with Boehringer Ingelheim. Localising the manufacturing of an innovative medication by a leading global pharmaceutical firm marks an important milestone in our commimtent to advancing healthcare accessibility in Saudi Arabia. By bringing the type 2 diabetes medication directly to patients in Saudi Arabia, we reinforce our dedication to improving health outcomes in the Kingdom.”

Saleh Al-Khabti, Deputy Minister of Investment Transactions at the Ministry of Investment, said, “We are pleased to witness the collabartion between Alpha Pharma and Boehringer Ingelheim, symbolizing a journey of self-sufficieny and a more diversified economy in Saudi Arabia. This localization effort aligns seamlessly with the objectives outlined in Vision 2030. ” Al-Khabti added: “We recognize the vital role of such partnerships in advancing the healthcare sector and fostering continuous transformation within the Kingdom.”

Dr. Raed Al-Soweid, Vice President of the National Industrial Development Center for Drug and Biotechnology Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, said: “The commitment demonstrated by Alpha Pharma and Boehringer Ingelheim underscores the significance of localising healthcare production in the kingdom, contributing to the advancement of technological and pharmaceutical capabilities. This effort signifies a shared dedication to elevating manufacturing standards, ensuring excellence, and adhering to international best practices in the production of essential treatments for our communities.”

Ashraf Al Qrein, Head of the Medical Devices and Supplies Sector from the Local Content & Government Procurement Authority, said: “Today’s announcement extends far beyond localized production efforts; it reflects vast potential in empowering the local healthcare ecosystem. By investing in the development of local expertise, we are able to collectively contribute to the long-term growth of the pharmaceutical sector, and more importantly, enhance our ability to meet the unique healthcare needs of the Saudi population.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).