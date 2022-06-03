UAE - In a joint effort to accelerate the UAE’s vision for a world-class healthcare system, the Dubai Branch of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), and VPS Healthcare’s Burjeel Medical City (BMC) today announced a strategic partnership that will enable both organizations to accelerate innovation and deliver healthcare excellence in the country.

“This partnership is a cornerstone of our combined efforts to help advance UAE’s healthcare system,” said Maher Elhassan, vice-president and general manager, BD Middle East, North Africa & Turkey.

“The continued emphasis on patient safety inspires us to invest more into innovative collaborations to deliver safety and care to both patients and healthcare workers, rapid diagnosis, antimicrobial resistance as well as training of medical practitioners. Together, we will advance the world of health and positively impact patient lives.”

The collaboration between BD and Burjeel Medcial City will create valuable opportunities to offer the healthcare provider with cutting-edge MedTech innovations in pursuit of offering improved safety and care for patients and healthcare workers in the UAE. In addition to medtech solutions, this joint effort will enhance safety practices and measures through providing trainings to enable a better understanding of advanced solutions and safety procedures.

Speaking about the partnership, John Sunil, CEO, Burjeel Group stated “As a leading healthcare network in UAE, we understand how laboratories play a vital role in delivering patient care. The Burjeel Medical City’s Central Lab is equipped with total lab automation, allowing us to connect all our sites across the U.A.E. with a capacity of nearly 10 million tests per year.

Our collaboration with BD is yet another important step in our pursuit of constantly delivering healthcare excellence and improving patient outcomes. This partnership will enable us to detect emerging antimicrobial resistance, rapidly implement infection control procedures, initiate appropriate antibiotic therapies for treating these infections and improving patient management .

Burjeel Medical City is constantly investing and establishing new partnerships to identify cutting-edge medical technologies and innovations that can help us deliver world-class healthcare to the people of the UAE.”

The partnership will also explore new ways to boost improvement in rapid diagnosis while reducing errors in the course of treatments. As part of the training, BD and Burjeel Medical City will also work on creating awareness of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) procedures. This will lead to decreasing the risks of infections and maintaining adequate prevention against prolonged illness, timely and accurate diagnostics, surveillance and advanced medication management.

