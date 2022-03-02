ArabFinance: AstraZeneca Egypt is planning to double its investments in the Egyptian market over the coming three years, Country Director Hatem Werdany told Al Mal News.

The company’s investments volume in Egypt exceeded EGP 1 billion, with its investment capital amounting to around $60 million, Werdany highlighted.

Moreover, he noted that the company seeks to take part in supporting the local healthcare sector as Egypt is one of the main regional and global markets for AstraZeneca.

Established in 2006, the company’s plant in Egypt has a production capacity of about 900 million tablets per annum, he said.

In 2021, AstraZeneca Egypt recorded sales of EGP 1.92 billion, with a growth rate of 15.8%, according to a report by IMS.