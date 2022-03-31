RIYADH — Acino, a leading provider of high-quality pharmaceutical products and services, today announced its expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by establishing a legal entity and office in Jeddah.



The move is part of the company’s growth strategy in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region in pursuit of its mission to deliver access to high-quality medicines for the benefit of patients.



The announcement was made during an event that took place at the office of the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA). Attending delegates included Dr. Sara Althari, Managing Director & Advisor at MISA; His Excellency Abdullah Al Masoud, Saudi Commercial Attaché to Switzerland; Steffen Saltofte, CEO, Acino; Dr. Andrew Bird, General Manager and Head of Region, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Acino; and Fahad Al Otaibi, Country Manager for Saudi Arabia, Acino.



“Biotechnology and healthcare are at the forefront of our national priorities, and we are committed to partnering with global pharmaceutical companies to bring highest quality care and industry expertise to the Kingdom,” said Dr. Sara Althari, Biotech & Pharma Managing Director, Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia. “We welcome the expansion of Acino’s operations and footprint in the Kingdom and are deeply encouraged by the company’s commitment to invest in our healthcare ecosystem. Acino has a strong track record of providing advanced drug delivery technologies across the region, and we are confident that this is the beginning of a lasting and meaningful partnership between Acino and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”



In 2017, Acino marked its presence in the Kingdom by setting up a scientific office. The decision to expand further in the country follows a significant demand for its products and services. The company’s plans in Saudi Arabia include bringing global expertise to the Kingdom as well as hiring nationals as part of its investments in human resources and scientific activities.



Acino will also explore opportunities to collaborate with local manufacturers and produce select medications in the country. The Jeddah office will serve its mission to bring access to high-quality affordable medicines to both national and expatriate patients, as well as support the country’s upcoming Health Sector Transformation Programme as part of the National Vision 2030.



“Acino has made a commitment to the world to advance the development of healthcare by accelerating time-to-market and patient access for high-quality medicines that all stakeholders can trust,” said Steffen Saltofte, CEO, Acino. “We work closely with health ministries, manufacturers, and a broad range of healthcare professionals to enhance quality of care and improve treatment outcomes. Our arrival in Saudi Arabia has received warm support from the Ministry of Investment and builds on the renewed momentum from the KSA government in its plans to enhance the healthcare sector.”



