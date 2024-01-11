H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved the establishment of a specialised medical city dedicated to women and children’s health in Abu Dhabi. The medical city will include Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for paediatric care, the Corniche Hospital dedicated to women and newborns’ health, a rehabilitation facility, and a mental health centre for women and children.

His Highness emphasised that plans for the medical city, which were presented by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and PureHealth, represent a significant addition to Abu Dhabi’s healthcare ecosystem, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s advanced healthcare infrastructure and further strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading healthcare destination.

He also gave directives to develop further high quality, specialised facilities as part of an integrated and preventive healthcare system that continues to meet the community’s current and future healthcare needs, leveraging research capabilities and modern technology to better serve the community.

His Highness was briefed on SKMC's plan to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in paediatric care. The CoE will enhance healthcare services for children, with more than 200 doctors equipped with the latest expertise delivering exceptional care to patients from across the UAE and around the world. These services include 29 specialities, among them oncology, ophthalmology, neurosurgery, liver, kidney, and bowel transplantation, gastroenterology, and cardiac medicine.

Also attending the visit were Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; and Shaista Asif, Co-Founder and Group CEO of PureHealth.

The CoE will have a capacity of 250 beds, including 10 beds for mental health services, and 100 beds for long-term paediatric healthcare. The centre will also work to advance research and innovation in the field of children's health to develop modern treatments and enhance therapeutic outcomes for children with complex health challenges.

His Highness approved the plan to transfer the Corniche Hospital facilities to the vicinity of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City to further enhance the integrated services system of the new medical city, which is part of the PureHealth Group. Scheduled to open in 2027, the new hospital will offer 205 beds, with 90 dedicated to children and 15 maternity wards. Its team of more than 120 doctors and 460 nursing and midwifery specialists will provide specialised care in obstetrics and gynaecology, fertility and assisted reproductive services, and women’s mental and general health.

In addition, the medical city will be home to the Salma Children’s Rehabilitation Hospital, as well as a centre for women and children’s mental health.