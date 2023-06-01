Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar; in his capacity as Head of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers of Health, affirmed full solidarity to overcome the challenges and obstacles that may face the Palestinian health sector, and to provide the necessary health support.

This came during a press conference on Tuesday, between the Minister of Health and Population, and his Palestinian counterpart, Mai Al-Kaila; to announce the details of the joint cooperation protocols that are scheduled to be signed during the coming period in order to support the medical personnel.

The two ministers affirmed their mutual keenness to cooperate and provide support in a way that contributes to the sustainability of the health systems of the two countries, in accordance with advanced international standards.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, indicated that the two ministers announced during the conference the training of Palestinian cadres within the medical facilities of the Egyptian Health Authority, where it was agreed to train 20 doctors annually from delicate medical sub-specialities, according to the needs of the Palestinian health sector.

He explained that cooperation was announced in providing serums and vaccines against scorpion and snake bites for the Palestinian people, in addition to providing all homemade medical needs.

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population added that the two ministers stressed the importance of continuing to activate cooperation protocols between the two parties in all fields of health care, in a way that contributes to raising the societal immunity of the Egyptian and the Palestinian peoples, through the activation of working groups that include the two sides, for joint coordination between the two countries.

For her part, the Palestinian Minister of Health thanked the Egyptian state for its keenness to provide full support to the Palestinian state in all fields, especially the health field, by providing 500,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine last year, praising the bilateral relations between the two countries, stressing that Egypt has a strong and developed health system capable of dealing with pandemics and epidemics, in addition to the fact that Egypt possesses highly skilled human cadres.

