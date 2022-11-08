KUWAIT CITY: The Sheikh Mubarak Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Dialysis Center, which was opened by the Ministry of Health in 2015, has not stopped contributing to alleviate the suffering of its patients, who were suffering because they had to go to other distant centers, reports Al-Qabas daily. The head of the center, Dr. Nasser Al- Kandari, told the daily, that 200 citizens in the country need kidney dialysis or transplantation annually, indicating that the number of patients visiting the center when it was opened 7 years ago, was 241 patients, for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, and the number doubled to 595 patients visiting the center regularly.

Regarding peritoneal dialysis patients, Al-Kandari explained that 71 patients were visiting the center when it was opened, and their number has now doubled to 154, pointing out that these numbers make us run the largest dialysis center in Kuwait, and among the largest similar centers in the Middle East.

In addition to dialysis services, Al- Kandari said, the center receives between 50 and 70 patients daily in the outpatient clinics, which include general and specialized kidney clinics, as well as the one-day clinic, which provides services for administering medicines and intravenous solutions without the need to enter the center or hospital to which it belongs.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).