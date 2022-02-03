ArabFinance : H2-Industries has obtained the preliminary approval of the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) to develop a 1-gigawatt (GW) liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) hub at East Port Said, according to a press release.

This marks the first-of-its-kind project to be developed in the world, H2-Industries pointed out.

The Suez Canal Project is set to produce 300,000 tons of green hydrogen per year at half the levelized cost of current green hydrogen production technologies, “taking the cost even lower than current levels for low-carbon and grey hydrogen production,” the release noted.

Moreover, the hydrogen plant will be fed with 4 million tons per year of organic waste and non-recyclable plastic, to be secured at the Mediterranean entrance to the canal.

“This is an exciting opportunity and one that will take the tons of waste that collects in Egypt and turn it into green hydrogen. The Waste-to-Hydrogen plant is a breakthrough in making green hydrogen economically viable, helping not only reduce global CO2 emissions but also reducing the pollution and impairment of water resources in the country,” Executive Chairman of H2-Industries Michael Stusch said.

The produced green hydrogen can be sold and transported for international use through 20th century infrastructure, such as diesel trucks carrying H2-Industries’ LOHC.

Alternatively, low-cost synthetic diesel (eDiesel) or sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) can be created, with the captured CO2 which is the only emission in this process, based on international market demand for same.

H2-Industries Inc. is a New York-based global hydrogen generation and energy storage solutions company founded by Dipl.-Ing.