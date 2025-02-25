Doha, Qatar: Yuno, the world’s leading payment orchestration platform, and the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar), today announced a partnership that will accelerate Yuno’s expansion into the Middle East, with the establishment of a new regional headquarters in Qatar.

This landmark move—unveiled at Web Summit Qatar 2025—aligns with Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy that aims to diversify the economy through the cultivation of innovative sectors such as FinTech and Yuno’s vision to drive global commerce forward by enabling secure, scalable and seamless payment solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Invest Qatar will assist Yuno to establish its operations in Qatar, connect the company with key stakeholders and provide ongoing support to foster the growth and sustainability of its business in Qatar and the region.

Driven by a shared commitment to nurturing talent, the partnership provides a framework for the two organisations to collaborate on attracting highly skilled talent, advancing local talent through the exchange of knowledge and best practices and developing joint initiatives to foster innovation and growth of the local fintech ecosystem.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said: “This partnership with Yuno exemplifies our dedication to creating a thriving FinTech ecosystem underpinned by high-skilled talent, innovation and technological advancement. Through this collaboration, we are paving the way for advancements that will not only benefit our economy but also elevate Qatar's standing as an emerging global business hub.”

Juan Pablo Ortega, Co-Founder and CEO of Yuno, said: “Our expansion into the Middle East and the establishment of our regional headquarters in Qatar mark a pivotal step in Yuno’s global growth strategy.

The region’s vibrant and rapidly evolving payments ecosystem aligns perfectly with our mission to enable businesses to accept and make payments anywhere in the world—quickly, securely and cost-effectively.”

Strategic Expansion into the Middle East

The Middle East's e-commerce sector, valued at $1.888 trillion in 2024, is expanding at a pace that surpasses growth in the US and Europe, fueled by a rapidly evolving digital payments ecosystem.

As the fastest-growing real-time payments market globally, the region is experiencing a surge in mobile wallet adoption, mobile banking and progressive government-backed payment systems.

The increasing number of payment options and complex regulatory environments create challenges for businesses, highlighting the need for a unified platform to streamline transactions.

Qatar’s strategic location and advanced digital infrastructure make it an ideal launchpad for companies looking to expand in the Middle East.

The country’s fintech-friendly ecosystem, supported by government-backed commitments to financial inclusion and regulatory modernisation, also aligns with Yuno’s long-term goals of enabling frictionless global commerce.

As Yuno establishes its regional headquarters, the company will continue to work closely with local partners to develop tailored solutions that address the specific needs of businesses operating in the Middle East.

By leveraging advanced technologies, including AI-driven fraud detection and smart transaction routing, Yuno aims to support the region’s evolving financial ecosystem.

