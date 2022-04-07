ArabFiancne: valU, a subsidiary of EFG Hermes Holding (HRHO), announced partnership with OPPO, the leading smart device manufacturer, according to an emailed press release on April 6th.

This partnership will enable OPPO’s customers to benefit from valU’s financing plans when buying products across the retail network of OPPO.

Accordingly, customers can purchase a wide range of products offered by OPPO, including phones, tablets, earphones, and accessories through valU’s tenures from six to 60 months throughout the company’s local retail network of 12 OPPO Experience stores.

“Entering into new partnerships with electronics providers such as OPPO is an important objective of ours, which fuels our strategy to expand our merchant network across numerous sectors,” Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of valU Ahmed Hashem said.

“valU will provide OPPO’s consumers with swift and seamless payment solutions that will make products more accessible, as well as help OPPO broaden and diversify their customer base,” Hashem added.

Established in 2017, valU is the first-of-its-kind buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) fintech platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering a wide range of plans, with more than 5,000 points of sale and over 300 websites.