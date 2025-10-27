Cairo - U Consumer Finance (Valu) has renewed its collaboration with Amazon.eg to expand seamless financing programs and elevate the shopping experience for customers across the country.

The renewed agreement provides added benefits, exclusive perks, and greater flexibility in payment plans, according to a press release.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, commented: “Valu assists customers in managing their cash flow by allowing them to defer payments on both essential and discretionary purchases, which helps with budgeting more predictably.”

He emphasized: “Through this renewed collaboration, Valu and Amazon aim to provide access, convenient service, and tangible value for their customers.”

“By merging Valu’s reliable value proposition with Amazon’s extensive shopping experience, the collaboration empowers customers through effortless access, personalized savings, and a more streamlined process from registration to checkout,” the CEO added.

For his part, Omar El-Sahy, General Manager of Amazon Egypt, said: “With the White Friday sale event approaching, our focus remains on providing customers with more ways to save while enjoying a convenient and trusted shopping experience.”

“Through our work over the years with Valu, we are offering greater flexibility and choice in how customers pay, which enables access to hundreds of thousands of deals and quality products at great value during White Friday,” El-Sahy continued.

The partnership highlights the two partners' commitment to innovation and customer-focused solutions.

In Egypt’s fast-evolving digital economy, the collaboration aims to expand financial flexibility and improve access to a wider range of products for more consumers.

Last June, Amazon acquired a 3.95% direct shareholding in Valu for a price per share of EGP 6.04, with the share price registering positive performance, closing at EGP 7.40 per share.

