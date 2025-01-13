Doha, Qatar: TESS Payments announced a strategic partnership with Al Fardan Exchange, marking a significant advancement in Qatar's financial ecosystem.

This collaboration merges TESS Payments' innovative financial technology with Al Fardan Exchange's longstanding reputation for trust and reliability, aiming to set a new standard for digital payments and remittances in the country.

This partnership represents more than a union of two industry leaders; it is a commitment to reshaping the manner in which financial transactions are conducted in Qatar. With a shared vision for innovation and a customer-centric approach, TESS Payments and Al Fardan Exchange are dedicated to delivering smarter, safer, and more accessible solutions.

Transforming financial transactions across Qatar

Central to this partnership is the objective of making financial transactions more efficient and secure. In an era where speed and reliability are essential, customers can anticipate a seamless experience powered by advanced technology and a profound understanding of their needs.

This collaboration aims to deliver revolutionary digital payment channels, allowing both institutions to expand their reach and impact, while also supporting Qatar’s national vision for digital innovation. “By combining our FinTech expertise with Alfardan Exchange’s industry leadership, we are setting a new benchmark in digital payments and remittance solutions for Qatar,” said Saad Ishfaq, CEO - TESS Payments.

Building Qatar's digital financial future

As Qatar positions itself as a leader in digital transformation, this partnership emerges at a pivotal moment. The collaboration between TESS Payments and Al Fardan Exchange reflects a shared belief that the future of finance is rooted in connectivity, inclusivity, and security.

Adding his thoughts, Bashar Al-Waqfi, CEO of Alfardan Exchange, commented: "This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing innovative financial solutions and continuing the journey of digital transformation and smart transactions that meet the evolving needs of our valued customers. With 'TESS,' we look forward to leading the digital financial future in the exchange sector in Qatar while continuing to deliver the trust and excellence in service that our customers expect. I would like to extend special thanks to the Qatar Central Bank for its ongoing support of the exchange sector in the country and for issuing regulations that encourage improved service quality and innovation."

More than just a partnership

For TESS Payments and Alfardan Exchange, this collaboration is not merely about delivering services, it is about redefining possibilities. It involves combining strengths to create a system that effectively serves those who rely on it daily.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the collaboration between TESS Payments and Alfardan Exchange stands as a testament to what can be achieved when two leaders unite with a common purpose. It is a vision for the future—a future where financial services are not merely necessities but enablers of aspirations, opportunities, and success.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

