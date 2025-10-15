SHARJAH: In conjunction with GITEX Global 2025, the Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) announced the launch of the innovative “PayFlex” system, which allows customers to pay government service fees in instalments without interest or additional charges. This initiative aligns with the Department’s efforts to advance digital payment solutions and support Sharjah’s ongoing digital transformation strategy by integrating innovation into financial services.

Huda Al Yasi, Director of the Financial System Department at SFD, stated that the launch of PayFlex reflects the Department’s strategic vision to promote smart financial transformation and provide advanced, user-centred payment systems that enhance convenience and improve quality of life. She emphasised that this initiative supports the emirate’s goal of achieving financial inclusion through secure, accessible, and innovative payment methods.

She explained: “At Sharjah Finance Department, we are dedicated to developing modern, flexible, and secure payment solutions that simplify the process of paying government service fees. This initiative aligns with the Sharjah Government’s vision to create a sustainable digital economy driven by innovation, efficiency, and public-private collaboration.”

The PayFlex system allows customers to pay their government service fees either electronically or over the counter through monthly instalments of up to six months, with instant approval via the Tahseel platform. This service is entirely interest-free and aims to ease financial burdens for individuals and organisations alike.

By offering flexible and secure payment options, PayFlex represents a significant advancement in enhancing economic efficiency, reducing payment pressures, and improving the overall customer experience across government services in the Emirate of Sharjah.