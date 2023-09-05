Riyadh – Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) has entered into an agreement with Wise Platform to offer fast, secure, and cost-effective solutions for sending and receiving money internationally.

The partnership anchors SAB’s objectives to achieve the goals of the financial sector development programme in line with Saudi Vision 2030, according to a press release.

Through the collaboration, the Saudi lender aims to boost investment and back its strategy that focuses on providing advanced banking solutions.

Bandar Al Gheshayan, Chief of Wealth & Personal Banking Officer at SAB, stated: "This partnership is part of our efforts to empower customers to carry out seamless and efficient international transfers.

“We also look forward to continuing our contributions to the development of the financial sector in the Kingdom, keeping pace with digital transformation by offering the best modern digital banking solutions,” Al Gheshayan added.

Steve Naudé, Head of Wise Platform, commented: “Through this collaboration, we aim to make international payments fast and easy, allowing SAB’s customers to benefit from Wise's innovative technology through the bank's digital channels.”

“They can track their transfers in real-time and take advantage of competitive exchange rates and low fees,” Naudé underlined.

SAB and Wise signed the agreement on the slides of the Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023 conference, which is being held during 4-5 September 2023.

During the first day of the event, the listed bank announced a partnership with Online payment service provider OneCard to endorse digital payment solutions.

