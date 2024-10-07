Dell Technologies and Alinma Bank have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate the Saudi-based bank’s digital transformation initiatives.

The MoU signed during the 24 Fintech Summit in Riyadh by Mohammed Talaat, VP, KSA & Egypt at Dell Technologies and Yaser Alofi, Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Alinma bank marks a significant step forward in the Shariah-compliant bank’s digital transformation strategy.

The agreement outlines a collaborative framework for both parties to jointly develop and deliver innovative data centre transformation solutions. This includes Dell’s IT infrastructure and workload migration solutions, the Dell AI Factory models and frameworks, cybersecurity enhancements, as well as client, edge, and multicloud solutions delivered with flexibility through Dell APEX.

Dell APEX

Dell APEX is an end-to-end portfolio of as-a-Service and subscription services where customers pay only for the services consumed. It helps customers scale resources based on their needs and simplifies IT management through consistent performance, predictable costs, and on-demand access to Dell’s infrastructure and services.

Alinma Bank, established in 2006, has earned a reputation for its innovative offerings, customer-focused approach, and pioneering efforts in digital banking.

Mohammed Talaat, VP, KSA & Egypt at Dell Technologies said: “The Saudi banking sector is at a pivotal stage of growth spurred by technological advancements and an increased focus on innovation. We are happy to contribute to this evolution and support Alinma Bank in its digital transformation journey. By combining our strengths, we can deliver innovative and scalable solutions that address the evolving needs of the bank while delivering even greater value to their customers."

Yaser Alofi, Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Alinma Bank said: “We are excited to deepen our relationship with Dell and leverage their expertise in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy and our commitment to raising benchmarks and setting new standards for the financial industry."

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).