Riyadh – Elm Company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with France-based Numeryx Technologies to boost digital transformation, according to a press release.

The partnership aims to reinforce business prospects and implement joint initiatives, in addition to exchanging technical expertise and knowledge.

The agreement leverages both the companies’ expertise in the European and African markets, along with the local market in Saudi Arabia.

Majid bin Saad Al Arifi, the Official Spokesman and CEO VP of the Marketing Sector at Elm, highlighted that the cooperation will contribute to building digital infrastructure and improve service quality in Europe and Africa.

Furthermore, the two parties will join forces and explore potential long-term and short-term prospects in the global targeted markets and enhance opportunities in the digital economy sector regionally.

Elm will also offer business accelerators and investments for start-ups, in addition to providing its leading expertise in delivering digital services with the greatest security and reliability standards.

The Tadawul-listed firm recently participated in the second edition of GITEX Africa 2024, which kicked off during 29-31 May in Marrakesh, Morocco.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

