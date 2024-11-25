Egypt - PayTabs Egypt, a payments provider in the MENA region, has partnered with Azimut, a multinational investment manager in Egypt, to enable online top-ups for trading accounts and investment funds on the Azimut platform, azinvest, using debit and prepaid cards, as per an emailed press release.

The collaboration, approved by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), allows Azimut customers to fund their accounts digitally.

This development aims to simplify the process of managing investment accounts by integrating online payment options into the platform.

“Our partnership with Azimut Egypt is a significant step forward for the Egyptian investment market. By enabling seamless debit and prepaid card payments for stock trading, we are expanding the boundaries of digital payment solutions," General Manager of PayTabs Egypt Karim Eyada stated.

Ahmed Abou El Saad, CEO of Azimut Egypt and head of regional asset management - MENA and Turkey commented: “As one of the first platforms of its kind in Egypt, ‘azinvest’ eliminates the need for the clients to physical visit a branch or sign a document. We are proud to partner with PayTabs Egypt as our payment gateway, enabling our clients to achieve all their savings and investment goals easily.”

