MNT-Halan, the leading Egyptian fintech company, has entered the UAE market as part of its expansion across the region, according to a press release.

Egypt’s first unicorn will offer innovative and accessible financial solutions to underserved communities and businesses in the UAE via its financial super app.

Halan Advance is set to be the company’s first offering in the UAE. It is a fast, secure, and user-friendly salary financing solution, with additional services from its ecosystem set to follow.

MNT-Halan’s entry into the UAE highlights its commitment to reshaping the financial landscape, with its cutting-edge technology, deep understanding of underbanked markets, and compliance with CBUAE regulations.

The Egypt-based firm will introduce various solutions tailored to enhance financial inclusion, improve cash flow management, and drive economic empowerment.

The UAE marks the latest expansion of the company following its successful operations in Egypt, Türkiye, and Pakistan.

"The GCC is a powerful hub for financial innovation, and launching in the UAE marks a significant step in our regional expansion. With a GDP exceeding $500 billion and a diverse, fast-growing population, the UAE is a pivotal market to advance financial inclusion and transform lives," Mounir Nakhla, Chairman and CEO of MNT-Halan, said.

It is worth noting that Halan UAE has secured partnerships with key employers, acquiring over 40,000 customers, since it established its presence in the UAE in April 2024. It also plans to reach 250,000 customers by the end of 2025.

