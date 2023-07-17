UAE - Mastercard has reached an exclusive partnership agreement with the UAE-based Nirvana Travel and Tourism to offer a payment solution to travellers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan.

This collaboration aims to take advantage of Mastercard’s state-of-the-art technology to make the payment process much easier, secure, and flexible for travelling customers for all the services offered by Nirvana, according to a press release.

Furthermore, corporate clients will be able to use integrated expense management solutions when they travel.

Mastercard’s Executive Vice President, Market Development, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Amnah Ajmal, said: “At Mastercard, we recognise travel as a key passion point, and we know that safe and secure contactless payments have an important part to drive superior customer engagement.”

CEO of Nirvana, Alaa Al Ali, commented: “We always look to develop advanced and state-of-the-art solutions to further enhance our customer’s journey, and by collaborating with a globally renowned and customer-focused name like Mastercard, I believe we can take our customer’s experience to elevated levels of excellence.”

According to an analysis by the Mastercard Economics Institute, leisure travel worldwide rate is booming, as it increased 31% in March 2023 compared to the same period in 2019, which is a 25% year-to-year (YoY) change from 2022.

