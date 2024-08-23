DUBAI: Network International, a digital payments company, and Sharjah-based Invest Bank have joined hands to extend Network’s digital payment services to the bank’s corporate customers.

The collaboration will enable Invest Bank to extend Network’s merchant acquiring, card acceptance and payments services for its corporate clients, along with its full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions using a secure, scalable, and integrated omnichannel approach.

Jamal Al Nassai, Group Managing Director, Merchant Services at Network International, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Invest Bank in their digital transformation journey. This partnership reinforces Network’s commitment to empowering financial institutions across the region with secure, scalable, and innovative payment services. We are confident that this collaboration will enable Invest Bank to provide more value to their corporate clients while enabling Network to further strengthen its leadership in the region.”

Hemant Patel, Head of Transaction Banking at Invest Bank, said, “We are committed to enhancing the efficiency and security of our payment management solutions for our Wholesale Banking customers. We are excited to partner with Network International, as this collaboration marks a significant advancement in our digital transformation journey. By integrating Network’s cutting-edge, omnichannel payment technology, we are confident that we can offer value and convenience to our clients, helping them to digitise and streamline their payment management processes and achieve their business goals more efficiently.”