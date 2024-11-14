Ibnsina Pharma has signed a cooperation protocol with fintech company Stryve to provide pharmacies with enhanced electronic payment options, as per a filing sent to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 14th.

The collaboration enables pharmacies purchasing from Ibnsina Pharma to benefit from credit facilities and cashback options, offering a streamlined payment experience.

Through this partnership, Ibnsina Pharma aims to integrate more digital solutions into its distribution network, allowing pharmacists to access credit facilities directly via electronic payment systems.

Ibnsina Pharma continues to expand its digital offerings, including a proprietary mobile application that allows pharmacists to place orders and manage transactions digitally.

The company has also introduced a pharmacy management system that connects directly to Ibnsina’s platform, helping pharmacies manage inventory, boost sales, and improve operational efficiency.

For suppliers, Ibnsina provides a specialized platform with tools to monitor sales performance and streamline reporting.

Stryve, licensed by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to issue payment cards for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), aims to support Egypt’s financial inclusion strategy.

The fintech company’s services allow stores and SMEs to open accounts using minimal documentation, digitizing previously cash-dependent business processes.

